Indio Middle School teacher chosen as winner of the One Class at a Time award for May

James Adkins has been selected as the One Class at a Time award winner for the month of May.

He was nominated for his dedication to education and "always putting in extra work," according to Letty Lopez who nominated Mr. Adkins for the recognition.

Adkins teaches at Indio Middle School and runs the campus' Renaissance Leadership program, similar to the one he ran during his tenure at Indio High School.

If you know a deserving teacher you'd like to nominate, or you're an educator and would like to nominate yourself, be sure to do so here: https://kesq.com/one-class-at-a-time/#//

Watch News Channel 3 at 5:00 p.m. for the full story.