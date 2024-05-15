Interior Dept staffer becomes first Jewish Biden appointee to publicly resign over war in Gaza

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Interior Department staffer has become the first Jewish political appointee to publicly resign in protest of U.S. support for Israel’s war in Gaza. Lily Greenberg Call is a special assistant to the chief of staff in the Interior Department. She accuses President Joe Biden of using Jews to justify U.S. policy in the conflict. She is at least the fifth mid- or senior-level administration staffer to make public their resignation in protest of the Biden administration’s military and diplomatic support of the now seven-month Israeli war against Hamas. In her resignation letter delivered Wednesday, she said she “can no longer in good conscience continue to represent this administration.”

