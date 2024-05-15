It’s not a rock, it’s the Athens Rock Lobsters. New minor league team honors B-52s

It’s not a rock. It’s the Athens Rock Lobsters. Ah-ah-ah-ah! The minor-league hockey team that will begin play next season in the home of the University of Georgia paid homage to the city’s rich musical heritage by choosing a nickname associated with one of its most famous bands. The B-52s released their quirky, crustacean-themed song “Rock Lobster” in the late 1970s. Now, it’s moving from the beach to the ice to adorn an expansion team in the Federal Prospects Hockey League. The venerable band endorsed the new moniker in a statement released by city officials.

