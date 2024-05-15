Man pleads guilty in fatal shooting of off-duty New Orleans officer and his friend in Houston
HOUSTON (AP) — Prosecutors say a man has pleaded guilty in the fatal shooting of an off-duty New Orleans police officer and his friend during a holdup at a Houston restaurant in 2021. Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said Wednesday that Frederick Jackson pleaded guilty to two murder counts in exchange for a 60-year prison sentence. The 22-year-old Jackson pleaded guilty in the killing of New Orleans police Detective Everett Briscoe and Dyrin “DJ” Riculfy. Police say Briscoe and Riculfy were dining on a restaurant patio on Aug. 21, 2021, when two men wearing hoodies approached, tried to rob them and shot them.