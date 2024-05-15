Nepal’s top cricket star has his 8-year sentence for rape thrown out and is cleared of all charges

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A high court in Nepal has overturned an eight-year prison sentence for rape for the country’s star cricket player and former captain of the national team, and cleared him of all charges. A two-judge panel of the Patan High Court ruled on Wednesday that Sandeep Lamichhane’s sentence by Kathmandu District Court from January be thrown out. The victim, whose identity has been kept confidential, said she was sexually assaulted in August 2022. Lamichhane was arrested soon afterward and spent time in jail before being allowed out on bail while the case was heard in court. His fans celebrated the decision on Wednesday while riot police guarded the road leading to the court area to prevent them from entering.

