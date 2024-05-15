Now armed with AI, America’s adversaries will try to influence election, security officials warn
By DAVID KLEPPER and ERIC TUCKER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Top U.S. security officials say America’s foreign adversaries will again seek to influence the upcoming U.S. elections. Countries like Russia, China and Iran are likely to use the latest artificial intelligence programs to create and spread disinformation aimed at polarizing voters and undermining faith in democracy. During a Senate hearing Wednesday, U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told lawmakers that the U.S. has greatly improved its ability to detect fake content. Foreign adversaries could also look to hack into state and local election systems, but Jen Easterly, the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said America’s election infrastructure has never been more secure.