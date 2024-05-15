Reactions as Slovak prime minister Robert Fico is shot and wounded

Slovakian Prime MInister Robert Fico is fighting for his life after he was shot by an assailant following a political event. The shooting sent shockwaves across Europe few weeks before EU parliament elections are scheduled to be held. Leaders from across the political divide are denouncing the apparent assassination attempt against the populist, pro-Russian leader, calling it an attack on democracy. Concern is mounting that populists and nationalists, similar to Fico, could make gains in the June 6-9 elections.

