Son-in-law of top opponent of Venezuela’s president pleads guilty to US money laundering charges

MIAMI (AP) — The son-in-law of a prominent Venezuelan opposition leader has pleaded guilty to money laundering charges for his role in a vast bribery conspiracy to siphon over a billion dollars from the state-owned oil company. Fernando Vuteff admitted in federal court in Miami to earning more than $4 million from a Spanish real estate company and financial institutions in Europe and Malta used to launder money on behalf of several Venezuelan government insiders. The Argentine-born asset manager is the latest caught up in a multiyear investigation targeting corruption inside Venezuela’s oil industry. Vuteff is the son-in-law of former Caracas Mayor Antonio Ledezma.

