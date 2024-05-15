Skip to Content
Special Report – “Forced Removal: What’s Next” – Thursday at 6PM on News Channel 3

Published 3:25 PM

The City of Palm Springs is moving forward with what it's calling "equity efforts" for Section 14.

Section 14 is an area of land next to downtown Palm Springs that is part of the Agua Caliente Indian Reservation. The City of Palm Springs participated in clearing the Section 14 in the 1960's after the various land owners had evicted mostly minority residents to make way for future development.

While the city has apologized for its role in clearing the land, it appears to be far from reaching a settlement with the group Section 14 Survivors and Descendants.

Thursday, I-Team Investigator John White will be taking an in-depth look at newly-released correspondence between the two sides

He'll also be talking with Palm Springs Mayor, Jeffrey Bernstein, and the attorney for the Section 14 group, Areva Martin.

See "Forced Removal: What's Next" Thursday night at 6:00 p.m. on News Channel 3.

John White

John White anchors News Channel 3 Live at 5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., and 11:00 p.m.on KESQ-TV and CBS Local 2. Learn more about John here.

