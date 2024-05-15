VP Harris was gifted tickets to one of the summer’s hottest shows by the artist herself: Beyoncé

WASHINGTON (AP) — Financial disclosure reports for the president and vice president are out and they show Vice President Kamala Harris was gifted tickets to one of the summer’s hottest concerts by the artist herself — Beyoncé. The tickets were valued at nearly $1,700. Harris also attended the HBCU Celebration Bowl, where her alma mater Howard University played Florida A&M, courtesy of ESPN. Those tickets were valued at $1,890. The personal finance disclosures for the president and vice president are released annually. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden together earned minimal income outside of what he makes as president and her teacher’s salary. They reported financial holdings of at least $1 million, including retirement plans.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.