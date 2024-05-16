4 people die in Croatia when a car carrying migrants hits a wall

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Four people have been killed and five others seriously injured in southern Croatia when a car carrying migrants skidded off a road and slammed into a wall. Police said that the crash happened on Thursday morning near the town of Sinj. Croatian media reported that the driver was trying to escape from police to avoid being caught for people smuggling. Croatia is a European Union member state. Migrants trying to reach Western Europe come to Croatia from Bosnia before moving on towards Slovenia or Italy.

