4 people die in Croatia when car carrying migrants hits a wall as driver attempts to flee police

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A car carrying migrants has skidded off road and slammed into a wall in southern Croatia, killing four people and injuring several others. Police say the accident happened around 7 a.m. on Thursday near the town of Sinj. Five other passengers were injured and taken to the hospital. Croatian media reported that the driver was trying to escape police to avoid being caught for people smuggling. Croatia is a European Union member state. Migrants trying to reach Western Europe come to Croatia from Bosnia before moving on towards Slovenia or Italy.

