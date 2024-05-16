A fiery tanker crash and hazmat spill shuts down Interstate 70 near Denver

DENVER (AP) — A fiery crash involving a tanker truck has shut down a stretch of Colorado’s main east-west highway on the outskirts of Denver. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says the crash Thursday on Interstate 70 near Morrison involved the tanker and up to six other vehicles. The Colorado Department of Transportation says that section of I-70 in the foothills is expected to be closed though the afternoon. It isn’t clear what the tanker was carrying but the transportation department says the crash resulted in a hazardous materials spill.

