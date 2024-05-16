Archaeologists believe they’ve found site of Revolutionary War barracks in Virginia

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Archaeologists in Virginia have uncovered what is believed to be the remains of a military barracks from the Revolutionary War. Recovered artifacts include chimney bricks and musket balls that were indented with soldiers’ teeth. The site is on the property of Colonial Williamsburg, a living history museum that announced the discovery this week. Maps and documents from the time of the American Revolution reference a barracks built for the Continental army. The structure was designed to accommodate up to 2,000 soldiers. The barracks were thought to be burned down by British troops marching to the Battle of Yorktown, which they famously lost.

