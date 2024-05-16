Army will present Purple Heart to Minnesota veteran 73 years after he was wounded in Korean War

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — After 73 years and a long fight with the Army, a Korean War veteran from Minnesota who was wounded in combat is set to finally get his Purple Heart. The U.S. Army notified 96-year-old Earl Meyer last month that it had granted him the medal, which honors service members wounded in combat. He’s scheduled to receive it in a ceremony Friday in St. Peter. An Army review board had rejected Meyer’s application several times due to a lack of paperwork. It reversed course after a campaign by his three daughters and attorney, and intervention by U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and the service’s top noncommissioned officer.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.