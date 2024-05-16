Chad’s military leader is confirmed as election winner in the final tally despite opposition protest

N’DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Chad’s constitutional council has confirmed that President Mahamat Deby Itno, who seized power in 2021, won the May 6 presidential election and rejected an appeal by his main opponent. That’s according to final results released on Thursday. The council says final results show that Deby Itno won with 61% of the vote, while Prime Minister Succès Masra lagged far behind with an 18.5% share. The announcement confirmed provisional results released earlier this week. It’s a blow to Masra, the leading opposition candidate, who had filed an appeal with the country’s constitutional council to challenge the preliminary results.

