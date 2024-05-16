Disability rights advocate says state senator with violent history shoved him at New York Capitol

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A disability rights advocate made a complaint to New York State Police saying was shoved twice by state Senator Kevin Parker. Advocate Michael Carey says Parker got inches from his face Wednesday and yelled “I don’t care” before grabbing him by his shoulders and shoving him twice. Carey said he approached Parker, a Brooklyn Democrat, before a committee meeting about cosponsoring a piece of legislation. Parker has a history of physical altercations. In 2005, he was arrested after he was accused of punching a traffic agent. He got arrested again in 2009 for chasing a news photographer.

