Drones smuggled drugs across Niagara River from Canada, 3 suspects caught in NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a smuggling operation used drones to fly drugs across the Niagara River from Canada into upstate New York. A federal criminal complaint in Buffalo says the investigation began in September 2022 when Border Patrol agents tracked a drone from Youngstown, New York to Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario and back. Investigators say a package containing MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, hung from the drone on the return trip to a home which had been purchased months before. One person has pleaded guilty in the case. Two others, one from New York City and another from California, also face drug and conspiracy charges.

