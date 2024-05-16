La Quinta’s TALUS luxury resort land set to be sold in foreclosure auctions to satisfy loan obligations

A News Channel 3 I-Team investigation reveals a new timeline for land sales at the partially-developed TALUS luxury resort development in La Quinta.

A foreclosure land auction was set to be held Thursday morning to sell some of the development's property parcels but has now been reset until later this month.

A Notice of Trustee Sale is still set for numerous parcels of land at TALUS to satisfy a $45.5 million obligation to Cypress Point Holdings, LLC, according to documents the I-Team acquired from the City.

The I-Team has also confirmed a second land sale to satisfy tens of millions of dollars in other loan obligations to lenders involved in the long-delayed project.

The prime mountainside real estate land was initially acquired by the City of La Quinta in 2002 with plans later developed to build two luxury branded hotels, a resort, a conference center, spa facilities, and other residential and commercial developments near Jefferson Avenue and Avenue 52.

The City no longer owns the land involved in the sales actions after transferring it to the developers, but residents are still paying off the bond money used to buy the TALUS property 22 years ago in 2002.

News Channel 3's Jeff Stahl has continuing In-Depth coverage on the overdue development that's now being forced to sell off the land it used to secure construction loans.

Watch our latest I-Team investigation and see his full report tonight at 5:00 p.m. on KESQ News Channel 3.