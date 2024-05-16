Man convicted of murder in Detroit teen’s death despite body still missing in landfill

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit man who dropped a teenager’s body into a dumpster has been convicted of second-degree murder. The case gripped the region in 2022 when police spent months combing a landfill for Zion Foster’s remains. Her body was never found during that summer search through tons of trash. But prosecutors built a circumstantial case against her cousin, Jaylin Brazier. Brazier admitted putting Foster’s body in a dumpster but insisted he wasn’t responsible for her death. He says she suddenly died while using marijuana. But prosecutors say Foster likely died while fighting off Brazier’s sexual advances.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.