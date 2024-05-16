Man convicted of murder in Detroit teen’s death despite body still missing in landfill
By ED WHITE
Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit man who dropped a teenager’s body into a dumpster has been convicted of second-degree murder. The case gripped the region in 2022 when police spent months combing a landfill for Zion Foster’s remains. Her body was never found during that summer search through tons of trash. But prosecutors built a circumstantial case against her cousin, Jaylin Brazier. Brazier admitted putting Foster’s body in a dumpster but insisted he wasn’t responsible for her death. He says she suddenly died while using marijuana. But prosecutors say Foster likely died while fighting off Brazier’s sexual advances.