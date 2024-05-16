Massive Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea leaves Sevastopol without power

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian authorities say a massive Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea has left the city of Sevastopol without power and set a refinery ablaze in southern Russia. Friday’s drone raids marked Kyiv’s attempt to strike back during Russia’s offensive in northeastern Ukraine. The offensive has added to the pressure on outnumbered and outgunned Ukrainian forces who are waiting for delayed deliveries of crucial weapons and ammunition from Western partners. The Russian Defense Ministry said air defenses downed 51 Ukrainian drones over Crimea, another 44 over the Krasnodar region and six over the Belgorod region. It said that Russian warplanes and patrol boats also destroyed six sea drones in the Black Sea.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.