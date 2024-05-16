Sen. Bob Menendez reveals his wife has breast cancer as presentation of evidence begins at his trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Sen. Bob Menendez says his wife has breast cancer and will require a mastectomy, a revelation made just as the presentation of evidence began at his New York bribery trial. The New Jersey Democrat said in a statement Thursday there was concern about the seriousness and advanced stage of the disease that was recently diagnosed for Nadine Menendez. She was also charged in the bribery case, though her trial has been postponed until at least July. The senator says he’s revealing the diagnosis at his wife’s request after constant media inquiries.

By MIKE CATALINI and LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press

