The larger the nonprofit, the more likely it is run by a white man, says new Candid diversity report

NEW YORK (AP) — White men are most likely to lead the largest, best-funded nonprofits, while women of color tend to lead the organizations with the fewest financial resources, according to a study from the nonprofit data research organization Candid released Thursday. “The State of Diversity in the U.S. Nonprofit Sector” report from Candid is the largest demographic study of the nonprofit sector, based on demographic information provided by nearly 60,000 public charities. According to the study, white CEOs lead 74% of organizations with more than $25 million in annual revenue, with white men heading 41% of those nonprofits, despite being only about 30% of the population.

