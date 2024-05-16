The Latest | Cohen confirms text messages with Trump hush money investigator

NEW YORK (AP) — Defense attorney Todd Blanche has asked as he cross-examines Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen about TV interviews he did when news of the former president’s indictment in the hush money case emerged last year. One included a CNN hit in which he compared himself and Trump to the biblical David and Goliath. Cohen confirmed Thursday that an investigator with the prosecutors’ office complimented him on at least one of the interviews. That’s even though prosecutors had asked Cohen to refrain from talking to the news media about the case.

