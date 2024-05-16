The Latest | Defense at Trump hush money trial to cross-examine star witness Michael Cohen

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors’ star witness in the hush money case against Donald Trump is returning to the witness stand as defense lawyers try to chip away at Michael Cohen’s crucial testimony implicating the former president. The trial will resume in Manhattan with potentially explosive defense cross-examination of Cohen. He is prosecutors’ final witness — at least for now — as they try to prove Trump schemed to suppress a damaging story he feared would torpedo his 2016 presidential campaign, and then falsified business records to cover it up. Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.