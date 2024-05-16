The Latest | Defense grills Cohen on his secret recordings

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyer Todd Blanche has suggested Michael Cohen breached legal ethics when he secretly recorded himself briefing Trump in September 2016 about an arrangement to buy the rights of former Playboy model Karen McDougal’s story from the National Enquirer. Cohen conceded it wasn’t ethical, and has testified he made the recording so he could play it for the tabloid’s publisher at the time, David Pecker, to prove Trump was going to make the deal happen. Cohen had a propensity to secretly record his conversations, though he says the September 2016 talk was the only one he recorded with Trump.

