The Latest | Defense in Trump hush money trial grills Cohen on his guilty plea

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s defense attorney Todd Blanche has grilled Michael Cohen at the former president’s hush money trial about Cohen’s 2018 guilty plea to federal charges. Cohen conceded during cross-examination on the witness stand Thursday that he lied to two congressional committees about his contacts with Russian officials. Blanche dug at Cohen’s motivations for the admitting to prior lies to Congress. Blanche noted that Cohen has repeatedly said he lied out of loyalty to Trump. Cohen went on to testify that he does accept responsibility for what he did.

