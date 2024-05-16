The Latest | ‘Don’t make a speech,’ defense tells Cohen at Trump’s hush money trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s defense attorney Todd Blanche has cut off the ex-president’s former lawyer Michael Cohen as he attempted to explain why he pleaded guilty to certain offenses he didn’t think he should’ve been charged with. Cohen said Thursday that “I took the global plea that was provided to me.” Blanche interjected with “Sir, please don’t make a speech.” The judge then told Cohen to avoid tangential answers. Blanche pointed out that Cohen has over time blamed various other people for his problems, including his accountant, a bank, federal prosecutors and a federal judge. And Blanche asked, “You blamed President Trump?” Cohen replied with “yes, sir.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.