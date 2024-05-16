The Latest | Prosecutor asks judge to stop ‘defense guests’ from entering midtestimony

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutor Susan Hoffinger has asked the judge to stop Trump’s courtroom “guests” from coming in midtestimony. In a sidebar held out of earshot of reporters Thursday before former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen returned to the stand, Hoffinger told Judge Juan Merchan that on Tuesday, some defense guests entered with their security detail during cross-examination and asked that it not happen Thursday. That’s according to a transcript of the discussion. Merchan agreed that it was inadvisable, but Todd Blanche, Trump’s defense lawyer, said it was out of his control. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Florida Rep. Byron Donalds were among those who came to support Trump in the gallery Tuesday.

