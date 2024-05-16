The Latest | Talk in Trump’s hush money trial segues to Cohen’s role in spinning news stories

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyer Todd Blanche is seeking at the former president’s hush money trial to suggest that Michael Cohen didn’t always consult Trump about how to fend off or respond to unflattering news stories. Cohen insisted Thursday during cross-examination that he always did because Trump might “blow up” at him and it could mean the end of his job. The questions appeared aimed at suggesting that Trump might not have been in on all the machinations surrounding porn actor Stormy Daniels’ claims. But Blanche didn’t specifically ask about that, at least to that point.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.