The Latest | Talks ongoing over potential testimony from finance law expert

NEW YORK (AP) — With court adjourned for the day, legal arguments are ongoing about the parameters of potential testimony from a campaign finance law expert the defense wants to call as a witness. Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers have said they may call Bradley A. Smith, a former Bill Clinton-appointed Republican Federal Election Commission member, to refute the prosecution’s contention that the hush money payments at issue in the trial amounted to campaign finance violations. Prosecutors said they have their own campaign finance expert teed up as a potential expert witness if the defense ends up calling their expert to the stand. Cross-examination of former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen will continue Monday.

