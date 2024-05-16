The Latest | Trump grumbles again about his hush money trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump has returned to court in his hush money trial and once again is complaining about it. He told reporters before entering the courtroom Thursday that “the crime is that they’re doing this case.” Trump was flanked by a large group of congressional allies. Trump folded papers in his hand as he entered, followed by his lawyers, a cadre of Republican lawmakers and support staff. Some lawmakers who joined Trump in court were forced to sit in the back row of the gallery because there wasn’t enough room in the rows reserved for the entourage.

