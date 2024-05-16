The Latest | Trump’s GOP surrogates prepare to join him at court

NEW YORK (AP) — The chair of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, Rep. Bob Good, of Virginia, appeared Thursday morning with Rep. Matt Gaetz, of Florida, outside Trump Tower to support Donald Trump shortly before the indicted former president left for court for his hush money trial. Gaetz is not a member of the Freedom Caucus but is a top Trump ally. Several other Republicans are expected Thursday at the court. The former president waved before getting into his motorcade and heading to the courthouse for the day.

