AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Oregon’s primaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — Oregon has multiple hotly contested primaries upcoming, as well as some that will set the stage for high-profile races in November. In Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, Democrats on Tuesday are trying to win back a seat that they lost in 2022. Jamie McLeod-Skinner lost the general election in 2022 and in Tuesday’s primary faces Janelle Bynum, who is endorsed by some of the state’s top Democrats. The race for Multnomah County district attorney pits progressive incumbent Mike Schmidt against Nathan Vasquez, who is endorsed by police groups.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.