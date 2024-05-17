County Planning Commission Advances Rancho Ordinance

This past Wednesday, May 15th, the County of Riverside held a planning commission public hearing to discuss the proposed Rancho Community Event Facility Ordinance and County department requirements for Rancho Community events in the Coachella Valley area. The ordinance advanced with a unanimous vote by the Riverside County Planning Commission, and is set for a hearing by the Riverside County Supervisors in either June or July.

For the past three years, Supervisor V. Manuel Perez, the community and county staff have been working towards this new ordinance that would be the first of its kind in creating a new land-use category for Ranchos in the Coachella Valley, allowing them to become permitted event venues in the county.

“I am proud that the Riverside County Planning Commission recognized the community involvement and community support in this Rancho ordinance, and advanced it at their hearing this week,” said Supervisor Perez. “We are working to support the unique culture and heritage that is in our communities in the Fourth District and create more options for these small businesses that support local families and the economy, while at the same time crafting solutions and setting standards, regulations and more flexible policies that are right for our community. It is our responsibility to have a balance for the safety and wellness for the entire community.”

These venues have been used by families for generations, holding weddings and quinceañeras, baptisms, and other family and cultural celebrations. Events at Ranchos are primarily held outdoors on larger agricultural properties such as date palm ranches, with many located in rural areas throughout the unincorporated communities of the Fourth District, especially in the eastern Coachella Valley and Thousand Palms as well.

The county's draft ordinance defines Ranchos, describes where they are located within the Fourth District, and determines what type of activities would be allowed. It also gives more options beyond those that exist in the countywide temporary events and zoning ordinances. If the ordinance is approved, Rancho owners would be able to get a one-time permit that would allow their events.

A list of regulations that Ranchos would need to follow in their operations include:

Having on-site management

Having on-site and accessible parking

Access for fire and emergency services

Fire-extinguishers

Restroom facilities

Traffic plan

Trash disposal

Proposed restrictions and development standards include:

At least 40% of the total acreage of the property shall be used for agricultural crops

At least 20% must be utilized for date palms

Limitations on guests based on underlying zone and size of property

Quiet hours and operational hours

Required event management plan

Claudia Lua Alvarado, owner of Rancho 51 Date Garden and leader of Ranchos and Vendors United, states, “I am very proud of our Ranchos and all the different businesses that help the Ranchos and give our families and community members an affordable way to celebrate their families. The Ranchos and Vendors United are very pleased with the 5-0 favorable vote on the Rancho ordinance. We are looking forward to the final vote of the five Supervisors as we are excited to be permitted and have these beautiful events for our community. We thank Supervisor Victor Manuel Perez and the county for their support.”