GOP fighting, 50-hour Democratic filibuster kill push to make amending Missouri Constitution harder

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Republican lawmakers have failed to pass a proposal to make it harder to amend the state constitution. The GOP-led Legislature adjourned Friday without passing the legislation. Some Republicans had hoped to put the measure on the August ballot, so voters could enact the higher approval threshold before an abortion-rights amendment is expected to go before voters in November. But a 50-hour Democratic filibuster and GOP infighting killed the proposal’s chances in the Senate. And the House refused to accept the proposal without language against noncitizen voting.

