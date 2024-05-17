Gunmen open fire and kill 4 people, including 3 foreigners, in Afghanistan’s central Bamyan province

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Taliban spokesman says that several gunmen opened fire in central Afghanistan, killing at least four people, including three foreign nationals. He says four suspects were arrested at the scene in Bamyan province, a major tourist area, and an investigation was underway into the late Friday evening attack. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which also wounded seven other people, including four foreign nationals. The official didn’t give the nationality of the foreigners. He says an investigation is underway. The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021 as U.S. and NATO forces were in the final weeks of their withdrawal from the country after 20 years of war.

