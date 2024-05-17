Haiti is seeking a new prime minister. Dozens of candidates jostle for the key job

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A weeklong search for a new prime minister has flooded the inboxes of a transitional presidential council with dozens of candidates jostling to become Haiti’s next leader. Political parties, business leaders, the diaspora and even religious institutions had until Friday to submit their choice for a position that has remained empty for almost a month. It’s unclear how long it will take the seven members with voting powers within a nine-person council to select a candidate. A previous attempt to choose a new prime minister led to an acrimonious fallout between some council members.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.