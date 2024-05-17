How powerful windstorms caused deaths and extensive damage across Houston
By ISABELLA O’MALLEY
Associated Press
Meteorologists say exceptional windstorms that may leave some Houston residents without power for weeks left damage in their wake comparable to that caused by a hurricane. Janice Maldonado, a National Weather Service meteorologist, says the storms that barreled through Houston Thursday are the most significant in the area since Hurricane Alicia in 1983. The fierce winds folded transmission towers, blew out windows and uprooted trees. Maldonado says straight-line winds gusting over 80 mph in a single direction caused the damage. Northern Illinois University meteorology professor Victor Gensini says the wind event was exceptional for Houston.