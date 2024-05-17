Justice Alito’s home flew a US flag upside down after Trump’s ‘Stop the Steal’ claims, a report says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin says Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito should recuse himself from cases related to the 2020 election and the 2021 Capitol insurrection after a report about an upside-down American flag outside his home. The upside-down flag is a symbol associated with ex-President Donald Trump’s lies about election fraud. The New York Times says the flag was outside Alito’s Virginia home days after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Jan. 6, 2021, carrying similarly inverted flags. The court is considering attack-related cases, including whether Trump has immunity from prosecution on election interference charges. Alito says his wife placed the flag. Republican Sen. Tom Cotton on Friday called the report an attempt to “intimidate justices.”

