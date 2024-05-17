Man kills 2 officers at police station in Malaysia in a suspected Jemaah Islamiyah attack

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Police say a man has stormed a police station in Malaysia and killed two officers in what’s being investigated as a Jemaah Islamiyah terror attack. The man also injured another officer before being shot dead in the attack early Friday in Johor state. National police chief Razarudin Husain said the attack appeared to have been planned and could have been an attempt to take firearms. Razarudin said five members of the attacker’s family, believed to be Jemaah Islamiyah members, have been arrested for investigation. Jemaah Islamiyah is a shadowy Southeast Asian terror network linked to al-Qaida. It was blamed for attacks in the Philippines and Indonesia including the 2002 bombings in Bali that killed 202 people.

