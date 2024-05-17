Missouri inmate facing execution next month is hospitalized with heart problem

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri inmate who is weeks away from execution is in a hospital after suffering what a Missouri Department of Corrections spokeswoman described as a “medical emergency.” David Hosier is scheduled to be put to death June 11 for killing a Jefferson City couple, Angela and Rodney Gilpin, in 2009. His attorney, Jeremy Weis, says a prison doctor diagnosed Hosier with heart failure this week. Hosier’s sister, Barbara Morrill, says he has atrial fibrillation, which causes an irregular heartbeat. It wasn’t immediately clear if the condition could postpone the execution. Hosier, who says he is innocent, is 69 years old. Morrill says her brother first became ill about a week and ago.

