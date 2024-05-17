Person charged in random assault on actor Steve Buscemi in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — A person wanted in connection with the random assault on actor Steve Buscemi on a New York City street earlier this month has been taken into police custody. City police say the 66-year-old star of “Boardwalk Empire” and “Fargo” was walking in Mid-Town Manhattan on May 8 when a stranger punched him in the face. His publicist says he was taken to a hospital with bruising, swelling and bleeding to his left eye, but was otherwise OK. Police say they took a person into custody Friday in connection with the assault, but did not immediately name them or announced the charges.

