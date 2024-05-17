Scottie Scheffler, from the course to jail and back: What to know about his PGA Championship arrest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The world’s top-ranked golfer played in the second round of the PGA Championship just hours after being arrested following a traffic incident. Scheffler was detained by police in the pre-dawn hours outside Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. Police say Scheffler illegally tried to get by the scene of an accident where a pedestrian was killed. He was placed in handcuffs and charged with multiple counts, including second-degree assault of a police officer who police say was dragged along by Scheffler’s car. Scheffler was released and returned to the course in time to begin his round as scheduled. The sequence was jarring to the 27-year-old, who has cultivated an image as a wholesome family man since rising to stardom after winning the 2022 Masters.

