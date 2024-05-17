Senegal’s new prime minister criticizes French military presence in the West African country
By MARK BANCHEREAU
Associated Press
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal’s new prime minister has criticized the French military presence in the West African country. Ousmane Sonko also criticized efforts by France and the West to promote values that he said didn’t fit with those held by Senegal and other African countries including LGBTQ rights and monogamy. Polygamy is widely practiced in Senegal. Sonko was speaking late Thursday at an event held jointly with the French far-left politician Jean-Luc Mélenchon in the capital. France has about 350 troops in Senegal.