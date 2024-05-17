Slovakia’s prime minister underwent another operation. He remains in serious condition

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Officials in Slovakia say Prime Minister Robert Fico has undergone another operation two days after as assassination attempt and remains in serious condition. The 59-year-old Fico was shot multiple times as he was greeting supporters on Wednesday. A suspected assailant has been arrested. The director of the hospital where Fico was taken said Friday that he underwent a CT scan and was awake and stable in an intensive care unit. She described his condition as “very serious.” A man charged with attempting to assassinate Fico was escorted by police to his home Friday. Slovak media reported that it was part of a search for evidence.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.