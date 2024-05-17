The US ambassador to Japan visits southern islands at the forefront of China tension

TOKYO (AP) — The U.S. Ambassador to Japan has stressed the importance of increased deterrence and his country’s commitment to the alliance with its key ally as he visited two southwestern Japanese islands at the forefront of Tokyo’s tension with Beijing. Japan has been making a southwest shift of its defense posture, and is further accelerating its military buildup under the 2022 security strategy. The top government spokesperson Yoshimasa Hayashi welcomed the visit as “meaningful” for the ambassador’s better understanding of Japan’s defense strategy which focuses on counter-strike capability with long-range cruise missiles.

