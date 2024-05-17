US security alert warns Americans overseas of potential attacks on LGBTQ events

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department has renewed a global security warning for Americans overseas and added to it that LGBTQ people and events in particular face an “increased potential for foreign terrorist organization-inspired violence.” The alert issued Friday is a standard renewal of travel advice telling Americans to exercise increased caution against possible attacks by violent extremist groups while they are overseas. However, the last alert, issued in October, didn’t mention the increased threats to the LGBTQ community. The advisory comes three days after the FBI and Department of Homeland Security issued a similar public warning that armed foreign extremist groups or their followers may target events and venues linked to Pride Month in June.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.