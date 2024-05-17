Washington state trooper fatally shoots a man during a freeway altercation, police say

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Police say a Washington state trooper fatally shot a man with a hammer who had attacked state Department of Transportation workers along Interstate 5 north of Seattle. The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team said in a news release that around 4 p.m. Thursday, state patrol troopers responded to a report of a road rage incident on the shoulder of I-5 northbound in Everett. Investigators say the driver of a vehicle started ramming a transportation department contractor vehicle that had a lift operating over the slough with two contractors on board. Investigators say the driver had a hammer and that a trooper shot the driver during an altercation that also involved the workers. The driver died at the scene.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.