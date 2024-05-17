What would Lisa Simpson do? NYU student protesters asked to ponder ethical issues

NEW YORK (AP) — Would Lisa Simpson set up a tent at New York University to protest the war in Gaza? How would Principal Skinner respond if she did? Hard to say, but some NYU students facing discipline for their actions during this spring’s pro-Palestinian protests have been assigned a 49-page workbook that includes a “Simpsons”-based module on ethical decision-making. Some have been asked to write an apologetic “reflection paper.” NYU spokesperson John Beckman say the process is meant to be educational. Like colleges across the U.S., NYU was the scene of recent protests over Israel’s response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attack.

